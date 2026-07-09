Trump took credit Monday for FIFA's decision unprecedented in modern World Cup history to let United States forward Folarin Balogun play Monday against Belgium despite getting a red card in the team's previous game.

A Belgium team clearly fired up by the furor won 4-1 in Seattle.

The IOC cites neutrality among “fundamental principles of Olympism” for sports bodies like FIFA, and has jurisdiction over Infantino since he joined its exclusive group of 100-plus invited members in 2020.

“FairSquare will file a complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding FIFA President Gianni Infantino's repeated breach of political neutrality rules,” the London-based sports and human rights NGO said in a statement Wednesday.

The pledge to file a formal complaint to the IOC Ethics Commission came one day after the Olympic body's president Kirsty Coventry told reporters none had yet been received.

“Obviously if they do they would look into it,” Coventry said Tuesday in an online news conference when asked about the Balogun controversy fueled by the Trump administration lobbying FIFA and Infantino.

“Yes, we have been obviously watching everything play out,” the IOC president had said earlier when asked about interference in field-of-play issues by the World Cup co-host nation, which also will stage the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

FIFA was asked for comment about the complaint to the IOC about its president.