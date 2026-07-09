DMK urges SC-appointed panel to prevent witness tampering during CM Vijay's Karur visit

Chief Minister Vijay is slated to travel to Karur on July 10 to meet the families of the deceased and injured victims of the stampede to hand over government orders for compassionate appointments.

In a formal representation, DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi requested the committee to issue directions to the state Chief Secretary and the CBI to take adequate measures safeguarding the witnesses from tampering or influence.

Bharathi raised concerns that direct interaction by the political executive with victims' families -- who are witnesses in the investigation -- could create reasonable apprehension regarding the independence and fairness of the investigative process.