Prepare permanent solution for Surat flooding, says Gujarat CM; announces Rs 500 cr creek project

The CM's visit came after at least nine people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Surat district, while nearly 3,900 residents were shifted from low-lying areas amid heavy rains.

"Surat witnessed its highest recorded rainfall in many years within a short span on July 7, leading to extensive waterlogging after heavy rainfall in upstream areas," Sanghavi told reporters after the meeting.

He said floodwater entered several residential areas and shops, while the Surat Municipal Corporation, police, district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out rescue and relief operations with support from citizens and voluntary organisations.

CM Patel took a stern view of the recurring flooding caused by the city's creek system and directed the municipal corporation to immediately prepare and implement a permanent solution, Sanghavi said.

"If this problem recurs, strict action will be taken against officials concerned," Sanghavi quoted the chief minister as saying.

He said the government has ordered an inquiry into possible administrative lapses that led to the flooding.

Separate investigations will also be conducted into damage to recently constructed roads and other public infrastructure, and criminal cases may be registered if poor workmanship is found, he added.

"To prevent future flooding through the creek network, Patel announced a special allocation of Rs 500 crore for redevelopment and deepening of the creek, while directing authorities to remove encroachments around it," Sanghavi said.

Sanghavi said all government departments have been instructed to work together to ensure distribution of cash aid to affected families by Friday evening instead of waiting for several days.