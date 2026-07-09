TN outperforms national average in school education across key indicators: UDISE report

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department, quoting Unified District Information System for Education data, said in a release here on Thursday that the state now has a school education ecosystem that has ensured access and is providing multiple, high-quality pathways for students to continue their education.

One of the most striking findings is that Tamil Nadu educates five per cent of the country's school-going children while accounting for only 3.9 per cent of the country's schools.

This means schools in Tamil Nadu are larger and better utilised, able to serve more students without compromising teacher availability or educational access, the release said.

The state at present has 57,566 schools, 1,24,02,872 students and 5,69,909 teachers, with an overall Pupil-Teacher Ratio of 22, better than the national average of 24.