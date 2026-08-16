What are the top headlines of today, August 16, 2026 ?

1. Karnataka: Villagers, families protest, seek justice for 'poachers' killed by Forest dept

Protests were held in Chamarajnagar and Mysuru on Sunday seeking justice for the three alleged poachers gunned down by Forest personnel in an alleged exchange of fire on August 15.

2. Kancheepuram college student electrocuted; locals protest outside EB office, block highway

A 17-year-old college student died after allegedly stepping on a live electric wire lying on the ground at Vallapakkam near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on Sunday (August 16).

3. Bengal: Ex-deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found hanging at TMC party office

Former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, Ashis Banerjee, was found hanging at a TMC party office in Birbhum district on Sunday (August 16) morning, police said.

4. Anbumani wants official caste lists in census to avoid confusion, writes to MPs

PMK president and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged MPs across all political parties to prevail upon the union government to revise the data collection method for the upcoming caste census.