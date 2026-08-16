What are the top headlines of today, August 16, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 16, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Karnataka: Villagers, families protest, seek justice for 'poachers' killed by Forest dept
Protests were held in Chamarajnagar and Mysuru on Sunday seeking justice for the three alleged poachers gunned down by Forest personnel in an alleged exchange of fire on August 15.
2. Kancheepuram college student electrocuted; locals protest outside EB office, block highway
A 17-year-old college student died after allegedly stepping on a live electric wire lying on the ground at Vallapakkam near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on Sunday (August 16).
3. Bengal: Ex-deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found hanging at TMC party office
Former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, Ashis Banerjee, was found hanging at a TMC party office in Birbhum district on Sunday (August 16) morning, police said.
4. Anbumani wants official caste lists in census to avoid confusion, writes to MPs
PMK president and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged MPs across all political parties to prevail upon the union government to revise the data collection method for the upcoming caste census.
5. Proud to be 'dimagi Naxal': Congress's P Chidambaram hits back at PM
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'dimagi naxal' remark, and said, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".
6. Heavy rains forecast for northern districts of TN from August 17
As the feeble trough along and off the Tamil Nadu coast persists, IMD has forecast heavy rains over the northern districts of the state from Monday.
7. In one of its largest aerial attack, Ukraine kills at least 6 in Russia
Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia on Sunday, killing at least six people in one of Kyiv's largest aerial attacks of the war.
8. Actor Devan resigns as Kerala BJP vice president, quits party
Actor S Devan on Sunday (August 16) announced his resignation as Kerala BJP vice president and from the party's primary membership at an event at Kanachikulangara Devi Temple here.
9. Passenger's pistol 'accidentally discharged' during screening at Varanasi airport; 2 injured
A passenger's licensed pistol went off "accidentally" during a security screening at the Varanasi airport on Sunday morning, leaving two personnel injured, officials said.
10. NLSIU students, alumni oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI chairman attending convocation
The Students and Alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here have opposed CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the upcoming convocation of the varsity.