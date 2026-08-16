Actor Devan resigns as Kerala BJP vice president, quits party

He made the announcement while concluding his speech at the temple event, which was attended by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon.

Devan began his political career by forming the Kerala People's Party, which was renamed the Nava Kerala People's Party in 2020.

He merged his party with the BJP in 2021, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after which he was appointed the party's state vice president.

Addressing the gathering, Devan said he had contested elections in 2004 and 2006 but lost both.

"After actively working for the BJP and taking up several initiatives, I made a significant contribution to Rajeev Chandrasekhar's victory in Thiruvananthapuram in 2024. He himself would agree that my efforts played a major role in securing that victory and the votes we received," he said.