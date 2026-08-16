Kancheepuram college student steps on live wire, electrocuted; locals protest outside EB office, block highway

The deceased was identified as Varaprasad of Vallapakkam. He was a first-year B.Com student at a private college in Pallavaram, Chennai.

According to police, Varaprasad had gone to a grove near Vallapakkam along with three friends to cut firewood as his college was closed for the day. While the group was cutting firewood at a grove near the Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu bypass road, Varaprasad allegedly stepped on a severed electric wire lying on the ground.

He suffered an electric shock and was thrown away. He died at the spot, police said.