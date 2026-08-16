Passenger's pistol 'accidentally discharged' during screening at Varanasi airport; 2 injured

VARANASI: A passenger's licensed pistol went off "accidentally" during a security screening at the Varanasi airport on Sunday morning, leaving two personnel injured, officials said.
Both screening personnel, one injured in the leg and the other in the thumb, were shifted to the New Lakshmi Trauma Centre here and were undergoing treatment, they said.
The passenger has been detained for investigation, the civil aviation ministry said.
The incident occurred at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at around 9.30 am, when the passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Mumbai on an Air India Express flight, declared a licensed firearm (7.62 mm pistol with 21 live cartridges) at the check-in counter under the prescribed procedure and was escorted to the designated screening area for completion of the mandatory security formalities, according to the ministry.
"During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari," it said.
According to the officials, the passenger was identified as Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai -- a resident of Azamgarh district.
A statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gomti Zone) said Kumari was injured in the leg and Raj in the thumb.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is examining the circumstances leading to the incident, including adherence to prescribed procedures for handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports, the ministry said in a statement.
Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, it said.
According to the ministry, the incident was promptly contained and airport operations continued without disruption.
Airport director Puneet Gupta said, "...at approximately 9.30 am, a passenger travelling to Mumbai on flight IX-1810 with his wife declared a weapon intended to be carried on the aircraft."
"During the inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally fired, injuring two AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited) screeners," Gupta said in the statement.
After receiving information about the incident, senior police officers, including the DCP (Gomti Zone) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pindra), arrived at the spot.
Police said the site was inspected and necessary details were being gathered. Appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, they said.