Heavy rains forecast for northern districts of TN from Monday

The latest weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Saturday said that heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai districts from August 17 to August 19.

On August 19, apart from the northern districts, Nilgiris will also receive heavy rain, the report further added.

The weather agency also said that lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour is likely to occur over a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.