Heavy rains forecast for northern districts of TN from Monday

CHENNAI: As the feeble trough along and off the Tamil Nadu coast persists, IMD has forecast heavy rains over the northern districts of the state from Monday.
The latest weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Saturday said that heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai districts from August 17 to August 19.
On August 19, apart from the northern districts, Nilgiris will also receive heavy rain, the report further added.
The weather agency also said that lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour is likely to occur over a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 km per hour is likely to prevail in some parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal.
Chinnakalar in Coimbatore received maximum rainfall of nine centimetres, followed by Marakanam in Villupuram district, which registered eight centimetres of rainfall during the 24 hours ending Saturday night.
For Chennai city, the report said there would be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and likely lightning during evening or night hours on Sunday.