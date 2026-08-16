Anbumani wants official caste lists in census to avoid confusion, writes to MPs

He emphasised that enumerators should select castes from pre-loaded official lists rather than leaving text fields blank for open responses.

In a letter in English, Tamil and Hindi written to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, the former Union minister highlighted alleged flaws in the reported methodology planned by the Registrar General of India (RGI) for the second phase of individual data collection starting this September.

Stating that reports indicate that the RGI plans to leave the caste response column blank and record whatever name citizens provide, Ramadoss warned that this open-ended method would cause massive administrative confusion.