Karnataka: Villagers, families protest, seek justice for 'poachers' killed by Forest dept

"They should have shot them in the hand or leg, but instead, they shot them in the neck and killed all three. Bring the personnel who opened fire to the spot and take action against them," the angry locals demanded.

The families and villagers have demanded an immediate official announcement of compensation and also stressed on arrest of officials involved in the fatal shooting.

The Hanur Police have registered an FIR against forest officers involved in the alleged incident under sections Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a formal complaint was lodged by the wife of one of the deceased, officials said.

The protesters said that they would not sign the documents related to the post-mortem examination but later gave in their consent. The bodies are currently at Mysuru's KR Hospital mortuary.

Superintendent of Police (Mysuru) Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI that the families of the deceased men have consented to the post-mortem examinations. The autopsy of two bodies have been completed at the K R hospital.

Protests were also held in Mysuru where the police personnel were seen trying to disperse the protesters in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Later, the situation was brought under control, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner, Kollegala Sub Division, Dinesh Kumar Meena said that an inquiry has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the incident. The inquiry has been ordered under an Executive Magistrate.

"Currently the inquiry is underway and once the inquiry results are received, I will submit the report to the Deputy Commissioner," he said.