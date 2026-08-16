Karnataka: Villagers, families protest, seek justice for 'poachers' killed by Forest dept

KARNATAKA: Protests were held in Chamarajnagar and Mysuru on Sunday seeking justice for the three alleged poachers gunned down by Forest personnel in an alleged exchange of fire on August 15.
Tension prevailed in Hanur in Chamarajanagar district as villagers and family members of the three deceased persons, who were killed in the exchange of fire with forest personnel in the Datti forest area, staged a massive protest.
Expressing their anger against the Forest Department authorities, the locals blocked the road to Male Mahadeshwara Betta.
The villagers demanded justice for the deceased, while TV visuals from the spot showed pushing and jostling between the protesters and police amid heavy security arrangements.
The protesters demanded that the forest personnel who opened fire be brought to the spot and questioned, while police made efforts to control the situation and contain the growing anger among the families and villagers.
The protesters questioned the authority of the forest officials to kill the three men, saying even if they had entered the forest for hunting.
"They should have shot them in the hand or leg, but instead, they shot them in the neck and killed all three. Bring the personnel who opened fire to the spot and take action against them," the angry locals demanded.
The families and villagers have demanded an immediate official announcement of compensation and also stressed on arrest of officials involved in the fatal shooting.
The Hanur Police have registered an FIR against forest officers involved in the alleged incident under sections Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a formal complaint was lodged by the wife of one of the deceased, officials said.
The protesters said that they would not sign the documents related to the post-mortem examination but later gave in their consent. The bodies are currently at Mysuru's KR Hospital mortuary.
Superintendent of Police (Mysuru) Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI that the families of the deceased men have consented to the post-mortem examinations. The autopsy of two bodies have been completed at the K R hospital.
Protests were also held in Mysuru where the police personnel were seen trying to disperse the protesters in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Later, the situation was brought under control, officials said.
Speaking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner, Kollegala Sub Division, Dinesh Kumar Meena said that an inquiry has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the incident. The inquiry has been ordered under an Executive Magistrate.
"Currently the inquiry is underway and once the inquiry results are received, I will submit the report to the Deputy Commissioner," he said.
He said the spot visit has been completed and they are waiting for the post-mortem and inquiry reports, based on which further action will be taken.
"We have to wait for all the reports. After that, the inquiry will be completed. Without the reports, it won't be a fair inquiry. So, let's wait for the reports," Meena said.
Responding to queries, the officer said that since the inquiry is currently underway, he cannot comment further at this stage.
"Let the inquiry proceed fairly and properly.... Let the fair inquiry take place. After that, I will submit a report," he added.
The fatal incident occurred early on Saturday in the dense forest area under the Shagya range falling under the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary when forest personnel, acting on information about poaching activities, encountered four men.
According to Forest Minister Minister Ramalinga Reddy, two teams of personnel entered the area after receiving information that the hunters had gone hunting and followed a torchlight before intercepting them.
The men allegedly had two country-made pistols and four bags containing deer meat, Reddy had said.
"At that point, they allegedly attempted to fire. The forest personnel told them, 'We will fire in self-defence.' Two of them died on the spot. One person was injured and was taken to hospital, where he reportedly died," he had said on Saturday.
One person allegedly fled the spot, the minister said.
Two country-made pistols and four bags of deer meat had been seized.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.
Meanwhile, in Chennai, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss claimed that the three victims were Tamils and questioned the officials claim of them being poachers.
In a statement, he demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
The officials' claim that the three were poachers was a "false allegation", the PMK leader alleged, and urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to step in and ensure Rs 1 crore in compensation for each victim's family from the Karnataka government.