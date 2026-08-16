Bengal: Ex-deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found hanging at TMC party office

A purported suicide note was also recovered from the party office located near his residence in Hattala Para in Rampurhat, they said.

He was 74 and is survived by his wife and son.

In the purported note, which has gone viral on social media, Banerjee is learnt to have said that no one was responsible for his death and expressed regret over entering politics. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained, and police are examining the contents of the purported suicide note and other circumstances surrounding the incident, they added.

Banerjee, a veteran TMC leader, had represented Rampurhat in the state Assembly continuously from 2001 till 2026. He had served as the deputy speaker of the Assembly and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata Banerjee government.

According to the purported one-page note, Banerjee claimed that he had never been involved in corruption and had never taken money in exchange for any work. He also wrote that although he could not always accept "wrongdoings" within the party, he had been unable to protest against them.