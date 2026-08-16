Proud to be 'dimagi Naxal': Congress P Chidambaram hits back at PM Modi

Chidambaram's dig at the PM came a day after Modi warned the country about the 'dimagi naxals' who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies. Modi urged the citizens to "identify and isolate" them.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

Hitting back at the PM, Chidamabaram said on X, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!"

In his remarks, Modi had said, "For years, people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in the corridors of power. They had served as advisers on government committees and influenced public policy."