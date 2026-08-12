What are the top headlines of today, August 12, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 12, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TN Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to retain 543 Lok Sabha seats
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Union government to retain the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats and implement the 33 percent reservation for women in Lok Sabha without linking it to the proposed delimitation exercise.
2) GCC says property tax has not been increased
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday clarified that there has been no increase in property tax and said revised demand notices were issued only to property owners and commercial establishments whose properties were found to have been under-assessed or wrongly assessed.
3) Sub-registrar accused in Rs 100 cr Palani mutt land case admitted to GRH with chest pain
The CB-CID police on Wednesday admitted Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan Subramanian, an accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of a property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani, to the emergency ward of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai for the treatment of chest pain.
4) Deputy Collector Anbalagan suspended over Meenakshi Amman Temple trust property fraud
The Tamil Nadu government has suspended Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan, Personal Assistant (Land) to the Ramanathapuram District Collector, following his arrest by the Madurai City Police recently in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of a Rs 60-crore property belonging to a trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil to private individuals.
5) 7 killed, 7 injured in landslide at Mumbai chawl after heavy rains
Seven persons were killed and as many others were injured after a landslide struck Mumbai's Ghatkopar area early on Wednesday following heavy rains, civic officials said.
6) N Chandra to exit Tata Sons after reappointment standoff with Noel Tata
The power struggle at the top of the Tata Group following the death of former chairman Ratan Tata in 2024 has triggered a series of departures by senior figures closely associated with him, reshaping the balance of influence at India's largest business conglomerate.
7) Court approval not required for rape victim's termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks: MP HC
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said that if a rape survivor wishes to terminate her pregnancy up to 24 weeks, she does not need court's approval for that.
8) Sports Ministry suspends Table Tennis Federation of India over governance issues
The Sports Ministry on Wednesday suspended its recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to administer the sport, citing governance deficiencies within TTFI.
9) Iranian-backed Houthis kill 6 in attack on vessel
Yemeni authorities said six people were killed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacking a vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, while US forces fired on a ship they said was trying to break a blockade of Iran's ports.
10) At least 15 dead, 27 missing after ferry capsizes on Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba
An overloaded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba, killing at least 15 people and leaving 27 missing, the national disaster management agency said.