Deputy Collector Anbalagan suspended over Meenakshi Amman Temple trust property fraud

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government has suspended Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan, Personal Assistant (Land) to the Ramanathapuram District Collector, following his arrest by the Madurai City Police recently in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of a Rs 60-crore property belonging to a trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil to private individuals.
The Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA), Chennai, issued the suspension order on August 10 through email communication to the Madurai revenue administration. The order was served on Anbalagan through prison officials at Madurai Central Jail on Tuesday, an official source said.
Since prison authorities had taken Anbalagan to Rajaji Government Hospital for a medical examination on Tuesday morning, the suspension notice was served on him in the evening. The same was communicated to the CRA through email, the source added.
According to the police, Anbalagan, while serving as the Madurai North Tahsildar, allegedly removed the temple's ownership from the revenue records and transferred the patta in favour of Ramaayi Ayyar and eight others on June 24, 2016.
He was arrested on August 4 following an FIR registered by the Madurai City Central Crime Branch (CCB) on July 25, based on a complaint lodged by Chellathurai, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The complaint alleged that 19 persons had conspired to illegally transfer the trust property through fraudulent patta mutation, document registration and mortgage.
According to the police, a will registered in 1930 at the Saidapet Sub-Registrar's Office states that the Ashoka Vilas Bungalow and its adjoining garden on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai belong to a trust established to render services to the temples. As per the conditions of the will, the property could only be leased out and could not be sold, mortgaged or transferred.
Following the alleged illegal patta transfer in 2016, the temple administration immediately approached the district administration. Former Village Administrative Officer Arasan was placed under suspension, while departmental action and an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption were recommended against Anbalagan.
Subsequently, the Revenue Divisional Officer cancelled the Tahsildar's order, ruled that the property belonged to the trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil, and directed that the patta be restored in the temple's name.
The CCB has so far arrested four persons in connection with the case over the past ten days.