Deputy Collector Anbalagan suspended over Meenakshi Amman Temple trust property fraud

Trust property restored to temple

According to the police, a will registered in 1930 at the Saidapet Sub-Registrar's Office states that the Ashoka Vilas Bungalow and its adjoining garden on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai belong to a trust established to render services to the temples. As per the conditions of the will, the property could only be leased out and could not be sold, mortgaged or transferred.

Following the alleged illegal patta transfer in 2016, the temple administration immediately approached the district administration. Former Village Administrative Officer Arasan was placed under suspension, while departmental action and an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption were recommended against Anbalagan.

Subsequently, the Revenue Divisional Officer cancelled the Tahsildar's order, ruled that the property belonged to the trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil, and directed that the patta be restored in the temple's name.

The CCB has so far arrested four persons in connection with the case over the past ten days.