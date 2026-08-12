Rs 100 cr Palani mutt land case: Accused sub-registrar admitted to GRH with chest pain

Meanwhile, Dindigul Judicial Magistrate-I Bhakyaraj dismissed the regular bail petitions filed by Justin Manikandan and document writer-cum-broker Jayaprakash.

The duo had approached the Dindigul JM-I court for regular bail after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed their anticipatory bail petitions on August 5, observing that granting anticipatory bail could hamper the investigation.

Both accused had filed their regular bail petitions on August 8. Manikandan cited his health condition while seeking bail.