Rs 100 cr Palani mutt land case: Accused sub-registrar admitted to GRH with chest pain

MADURAI: The CB-CID police on Wednesday admitted Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan Subramanian, an accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of a property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani, to the emergency ward of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai for the treatment of chest pain
Meanwhile, Dindigul Judicial Magistrate-I Bhakyaraj dismissed the regular bail petitions filed by Justin Manikandan and document writer-cum-broker Jayaprakash.
The duo had approached the Dindigul JM-I court for regular bail after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed their anticipatory bail petitions on August 5, observing that granting anticipatory bail could hamper the investigation.
Both accused had filed their regular bail petitions on August 8. Manikandan cited his health condition while seeking bail.
The CB-CID arrested Manikandan from a house in the Kodaikanal hills on August 6. During interrogation at the CB-CID office in Dindigul, he complained of dizziness and was taken to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital that night. Doctors found that he had high blood pressure and advised hospitalisation. The following morning, he was shifted to the cardiology department's ICU for further treatment.
Judicial Magistrate-I Bhakyaraj later visited the hospital, verified that Manikandan was undergoing treatment and remanded him in judicial custody till August 21. He will continue to receive treatment at the hospital while remaining in judicial custody until his condition improves.
Jayaprakash, meanwhile, surrendered before the Dindigul CB-CID police on August 7 while the police were searching for him. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody till August 21 and lodged in Madurai Central Prison.
The latest hospitalisation of Manikandan comes days after advocate S Anwardeen, 65, another accused in the case, died shortly after being brought back to Madurai Central Prison following three days of CB-CID interrogation on August 7.
Anwardeen, who was suffering from paralysis affecting the right side of his body, diabetes and high blood pressure, developed chest pain in prison and died while being taken to GRH for treatment.