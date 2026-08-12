Court approval not required for rape victim's termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks: MP HC

Justice Sandeep N Bhatt of the Indore bench of the HC made this observation on August 11 while dismissing a writ petition filed by the father of a 16-year-old rape victim. In the petition, the victim had sought permission to terminate her around 18-week-old pregnancy.

Citing a February 20, 2025, order of a Jabalpur bench of the high court, the single judge bench stated that in cases of sexual assault, rape or incest victims whose pregnancy is up to 24 weeks, judicial proceedings are not required in light of the relevant provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

The court directed the Commissioner of the State Health Department to convey the order passed by the division bench to all concerned hospitals, especially government hospitals, so that they can deal with such scenarios in the future.