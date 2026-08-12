Sports Ministry suspends TTFI over governance issues

In its order, the ministry cited TTFI's failure to conduct elections on time as one of the reasons for the suspension after getting an "unsatisfactory response" to a show cause notice issued earlier this year.

"The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF) will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI," the ministry order stated.

The TTFI is currently led by Meghna Ahlawat, its first ever woman President who is also the wife of Haryana MLA Dushyant Chautala. Chautala is the son of former TTFI President Ajay Singh Chautala.