At least 15 dead, 27 missing after ferry capsizes on Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba

The agency said that 77 people were rescued and were taken to an island on the lake.

But the statement by Zimbabwe's Civil Protection Unit added that it could only confirm that there were 114 adult passengers onboard, along with five crew members through confirmed ticket sales. There could have been an unknown number of children below ticketing age who were onboard and not accounted for, it said.

The boat has a carrying capacity of 90 people, the agency said.

Mutsa Murombedzi, a local member of Parliament, posted a video of what she said were people on shore waving off what appeared to be the ageing ferry at the start of its journey. She said rural communities use the boat to travel along the lake to the town of Kariba.

Some people standing on the shore were also concerned if the ferry would survive strong waves on the lake, according to the video.

Earlier, Zimbabwe police said a rescue operation was underway but did not give any other details.