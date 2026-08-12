GCC says property tax has not been increased

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday clarified that there has been no increase in property tax and said revised demand notices were issued only to property owners and commercial establishments whose properties were found to have been under-assessed or wrongly assessed.
According to GCC Commissioner Dr G S Sameeran, discrepancies in the area of properties were identified using GIS and satellite data, other government databases and self-declarations submitted by property owners.
The civic body said property owners who have objections to the revised assessment can file an appeal with the concerned Regional Deputy Commissioner within 15 days of receiving the notice. The appeals will be disposed of within 30 days.
The GCC urged residents not to believe reports claiming that property tax had been increased across the corporation.