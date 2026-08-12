TN CM Vijay tables resolution in Assembly urging Centre to fix LS strength at 543

Batting for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the next Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2029, Chief Minister Vijay, in his resolution said the proposed quota must be based on the current lower house strength of 543 seats.

The chief minister said that 33 per cent reservation for women must not be delayed anymore and asserted that "reservation for women is not a concession, it is their democratic right".

It is the Centre's duty to ensure that no State that implemented population control programmes is adversely affected by the delimitation proposal, Vijay said in his resolution.

After the chief minister moved the resolution, Speaker JCD Prabhakar invited MLAs to speak on it and make known if they support or oppose it.

MLAs of the Left parties have spoken, supporting the resolution