Six dead, four injured in Mumbai landslide after heavy rains

Four injured persons, identified as Sohel Ansari (18), Mohammad Ansari (14), Naimuddhin Eqbal Khan (28) and Sajid Ansari (16), were admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where their condition was reported to be stable, he said.

The rescue operation is challenging as the route to the affected area is extremely narrow, allowing only one person to pass through at a time and making it difficult to deploy heavy machinery, according to officials.

Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the spot to supervise the rescue operation. She also met the affected families and offered them support.