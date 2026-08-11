What are the top headlines of today, August 11, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 11, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN Assembly adopts resolution seeking abolition of NEET; BJP opposes, Congress welcomes
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Union government to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow admission to medical courses in the State based on marks obtained in the Plus Two examinations.
2. TVK regime moves resolution against FCRA Bill in Tamil Nadu Assembly
The TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday introduced a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Union government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in its present form.
3. Greater Chennai Police launches New ‘Anti-Corruption Special Cell’ to curb bribery
Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has launched a new ‘Anti-Corruption Special Cell’ to ensure transparency and prevent bribery within the department.
4. Examining legal options against CWMA’s direction to release Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka ACS
Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said the state was examining all legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court, after the CWMA upheld the recommendation to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
5. Govt considering sending FCRA Bill to joint committee of Parliament for further scrutiny: Sources
The government is considering sending 'The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026' to a joint committee of both houses of Parliament, even as the Congress and some opposition parties have demanded that it be withdrawn, sources said on Tuesday.
6. CWRC asks Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to TN for 15 days
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the Karnataka government on Tuesday to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, amid a dispute between the two southern states over the sharing of the river water.
7. Jharkhand exam stir: 110 ABVP workers detained during march to assembly over police action on students
Around 110 ABVP workers were detained on Tuesday during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly here to protest against police action on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, a senior officer said.
8. Former Syrian President Assad sentenced to death in absentia for war crimes
A Syrian court sentenced ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad along with his younger brother to death in absentia on Tuesday for crimes against humanity and war crimes during Syria's 14-year conflict that left about half a million people dead.
9. Atiqa Mir becomes youngest Indian to record two top-10 finishes in 'Formula 1 of Karting'
Racing sensation Atiqa Mir added another feather to her cap by becoming the youngest Indian to collect a couple of impressive top-10 finishes in Round 4 of the FIA European Championship, a marquee event in the world of karting.
10. Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel arrested on rape charges
Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel, who has played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was arrested by police in Hooghly district following a complaint by a medical student alleging that he had sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage, an official said on Tuesday.