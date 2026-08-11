What are the top headlines of today, August 11, 2026 ?

1. TN Assembly adopts resolution seeking abolition of NEET; BJP opposes, Congress welcomes

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Union government to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow admission to medical courses in the State based on marks obtained in the Plus Two examinations.

2. TVK regime moves resolution against FCRA Bill in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday introduced a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Union government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in its present form.

3. Greater Chennai Police launches New ‘Anti-Corruption Special Cell’ to curb bribery

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has launched a new ‘Anti-Corruption Special Cell’ to ensure transparency and prevent bribery within the department.

4. Examining legal options against CWMA’s direction to release Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka ACS

Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said the state was examining all legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court, after the CWMA upheld the recommendation to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

5. Govt considering sending FCRA Bill to joint committee of Parliament for further scrutiny: Sources

The government is considering sending 'The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026' to a joint committee of both houses of Parliament, even as the Congress and some opposition parties have demanded that it be withdrawn, sources said on Tuesday.

6. CWRC asks Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to TN for 15 days

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the Karnataka government on Tuesday to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, amid a dispute between the two southern states over the sharing of the river water.