Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel arrested on 'rape' charges

"There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today," Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunwar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

Porel was arrested by Mogra police late Monday night and is likely to be produced before a court in Chinsurah later on Tuesday.

The arrest came after the Calcutta High Court, on July 20, directed police to arrest the cricketer in connection with the case. The court also ordered the seizure of his electronic devices to prevent the dissemination of photographs of the complainant.