CWRC asks Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to TN for 15 days

The direction was passed at a meeting of the CWRC chaired by Chairperson Vineet Gupta.

A meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is scheduled to be held later in the day.

The CWMA had directed Karnataka earlier as well to ensure the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The CWRC had, at its meeting on July 28, directed that Karnataka ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu for 15 days from July 29.