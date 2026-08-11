Atiqa Mir becomes youngest Indian to record two top-10 finishes in 'Formula 1 of Karting'

Atiqa, all of 11, showed tremendous speed and fight to achieve a ninth and J10th place in the heat races in the 12-14 age category. Atiqa, the first Indian to be backed by F1 Academy, qualified P11, which was remarkably only 0.13 seconds off the fastest time, reflecting the intensely competitive nature of the grid.

Driving as a wildcard in only her second ever FIA event, the Indian with Kashmiri roots battled hard with drivers as old as 14 despite being among the youngest on the grid.

Atiqa has got race wins and pole positions under her belt in a fast rising career but considering the challenge at hand in the FIA European Championship, which is dubbed as 'Formula 1' of the karting world, she was pleased with her performance in Sweden.