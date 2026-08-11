Govt considering sending FCRA Bill to joint committee of Parliament for further scrutiny: Sources

The Congress and TMC were among the parties which raised the issue during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha, though it was not part of the agenda, asking when the FCRA Bill will be taken up in the House, to which the government said a decision will be taken on it in due course of time.

The two parties demanded that the bill be withdrawn, but others like BJD feel the bill could be sent to a joint committee of Parliament for further scrutiny.

The DMK also wants the Bill to be withdrawn, the sources said.