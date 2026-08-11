Greater Chennai Police launches New ‘Anti-Corruption Special Cell’ to curb bribery

Citizens can contact the Anti-Corruption Special Cell at 78717-23000. Complaints can be made either through a direct call or via WhatsApp. The identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential, police said.

“All information received will be thoroughly investigated and immediate action will be taken against those found guilty,” GCP stated.

The Commissioner has also appealed to the public not to offer bribes to police personnel for any service. He said that police work is meant to serve the public and should be done without any monetary exchange