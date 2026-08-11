Examining legal options against CWMA’s direction to release Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka ACS

Gupta, who participated in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting, said Karnataka expected its appeal against the order to be considered by the Supreme Court along with a pending Cauvery-related matter scheduled for hearing on August 13.

“The direction given by the CWMA is to reiterate the decision taken by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. The committee had decided to release 12,000 cusecs for a period of 15 days, to be realised at Biligundlu,” Gupta told reporters in New Delhi.