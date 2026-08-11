TVK regime moves resolution against FCRA Bill in Tamil Nadu Assembly

School Education Minister Rajmohan introduced the resolution in the House and it said that the provisions of the FCRA Amendment Bill may adversely affect the autonomy of charitable organisations and in particular the functioning of educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities.

Any amendment must ensure natural justice, proportionality, protection of property rights, legitimate expectation and federalism.

"While ensuring transparency and accountability in foreign contributions, it must also protect the rights of lawfully functioning charitable, educational, medical, religious, cultural and social welfare organisations," according to the resolution tabled in the House.