Jharkhand exam stir: 110 ABVP workers detained during march to assembly over police action on students

The detention was made as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) started their procession from the old Vidhan Sabha area here, he said.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between ABVP workers and police personnel as the protesters did not allow the bus with detainees on board to move.

Some women protesters were also detained by the police during the march.

Two students, including a girl, fainted during the demonstration. Security officials carried the girl to a nearby sheltered area, where fellow protesters offered her water.