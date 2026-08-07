What are the top headlines of today, August 07, 2026 ?

1) Cauvery issue: TN CM Vijay breaks silence, says he proposed talks with Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday said that it was he who proposed holding talks with neighbouring Karnataka on Cauvery issue considering some hope for a positive outcome.

2) Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution batting for ''fair tax devolution'' from Centre

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a unanimous resolution seeking fair tax devolution to the state from the Centre in sync with the Constitutional principles of fiscal and cooperative federalism.

3) TN CM urges PM to scrap centralised exam for veterinary admissions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his urgent intervention to ensure that admissions to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) courses continue to be based on Higher Secondary examination marks or criteria determined by the state governments.

4) Former minister K Ponmudy appears before George Town Court; NBW recalled

Former DMK Minister K Ponmudy appeared before the George Town Court on Friday (August 7) and filed a surrender petition, following which the court admitted his plea and recalled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him on August 6.

5) TN CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed few months ago.

6) NEET paper leak: 3 NTA subject experts primary sources of leak, says CBI chargesheet

Three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts, P V Kulkarni for chemistry, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for botany and zoology, were the primary sources of the NEET paper leak, according to the CBI's chargesheet.

7) Kerala HC extends hysterectomy leave benefit to contractual women employees

The Kerala High Court has held that women employees engaged on a contractual basis in government-funded projects are entitled to paid medical leave following hysterectomy surgery under the Kerala Service Rules.

8) Jharkhand job exam stir: Man detained after throwing ink at AISA chief Neha Bora

A man threw ink at All India Students' Association president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly here on Friday over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, accusing her of being "anti-national".

9) Assam flood situation remains grim, toll rises to 97 with 2 more deaths, 1.68 lakh still affected

The flood situation in Assam remained critical as the toll rose to 97 with two more fatalities and over 1.68 lakh people across 15 districts were still affected by the deluge, officials said on Friday.

10) Student gunman kills at least 7 people at high school, home outside Bangkok, officials say

A student shot several people at a high school outside Bangkok on Friday, killing at least seven people and wounding several others, police said.

11) US President Trump signs new orders to limit birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders to crack down on birth tourism and limit the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship, weeks after the Supreme Court struck down his directive in this regard.

12) India's Ariha Pangambam wins historic gold at Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Ariha Pangambam has become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the senior women's individual event of the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships.