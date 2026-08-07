Cauvery issue: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay breaks silence, says he proposed talks with Karnataka

The chief minister declared in the Assembly that he did not wish to indulge in cheap politics on the Cauvery issue.

He asserted that there will be no compromise on the Cauvery issue or on fighting against the Mekedatu dam.

Responding to the Leader of Opposition Udhyanidhi Stalin, who raised the Cauvery issue and targeted the ruling party in a special calling attention motion, Vijay traced the way Tamil Nadu had handled the issue since 1969 -- from considering dialogue to sticking to legal recourse.

Against this background, he said that his government is firm on dealing with the Cauvery issue legally and that there is no change about it.

Quoting late Congress leader and former leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly P G Karuthiruman, Vijay said, "the Cauvery issue needs to be handled very carefully".

However, CM said that he thought of attempting to address the issue by visiting Bengaluru and holding talks, hoping for a positive outcome.