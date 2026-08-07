K Ponmudy appears before George Town Court; NBW recalled

Former Minister Ponmudy appeared before Judge C. Sundarapandian, VII Metropolitan Magistrate (FAC), George Town, Chennai.

The case arose from alleged controversial remarks made by Ponmudy on Vaishnavism, Saivism and women during an event in Chennai in April 2025. The Madras High Court had earlier directed the State to register an FIR and subsequently initiated suo motu proceedings after no FIR was registered, observing that the speech prima facie amounted to hate speech.

The suo motu proceedings were later closed after the State informed the High Court that the complaints had been investigated and closed for want of material. However, the Court granted liberty to the complainants to approach the jurisdictional Metropolitan Magistrate.