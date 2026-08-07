CM Vijay urges PM Modi to scrap centralised exam for veterinary admissions

According to an official release issued on Friday, the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has mandated a Common Entrance Examination for these admissions across all veterinary colleges. The VCI has further advised that if such an exam is not conducted, states must adopt the NEET (UG)-2026 merit list for admissions starting from the 2026-27 academic year.

In his letter dated August 6, the Chief Minister expressed serious concerns over this proposal, stating that it would negatively impact the state. "Tamil Nadu has followed a system of admitting students to professional courses based on Class 12 marks for decades. This model ensures that deserving students from rural areas, government schools, and economically weaker sections get a fair opportunity to pursue higher education," he said.