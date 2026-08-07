Student kills at least 6 in a shooting at a high school in Thailand, authorities say

About an hour after the shooting, people stood outside the school comforting one another and police and first responders walked around inside the school.

Authorities gave conflicting information on the casualties that could not immediately be reconciled.

Trairong told news broadcaster Channel 3 the shooter was being hospitalised in serious condition and 15 others were injured, with two in critical condition. He said three teachers and three students were killed.

Health Minister Pattana Promphat said 22 people were injured with nine in critical condition. Some were injured from causes such as falls, and it wasn't clear how many were shot.