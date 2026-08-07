Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition against CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed few months ago.
The development comes hours after the Chengalpattu Family Court adjourned the matter without fixing the next date of hearing.
Sangeetha, who is currently in London, participated in the proceedings virtually while Vijay did not appear before the court as he was attending the ongoing Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, his counsel said.
The couple have been married for 27 years.
Sangeetha had filed a petition seeking divorce on grounds of infidelity on February 24 before the Chengalpattu District Principal Sessions Court. The case was later transferred to the Chengalpattu Family Court.
She had also sought maintenance and the right to reside in the couple's Neelankarai residence.