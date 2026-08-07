Jharkhand job exam stir: Man detained after throwing ink at AISA chief Neha Bora

The incident, which led to the man's detention, occurred near Birsa Chowk when the protesters comprising supporters of Left students' organisations, AISA and AISF, and others were marching towards the assembly.

Responding to the incident, Bora said, “I am not going to be scared by ink throwing, as I faced pellet-gun firing and baton charge during the Delhi protest. Do they think ink can suppress the anger of students and youth across the country?”

“We were holding a peaceful march. A man suddenly emerged out of the crowd and threw ink at Bora,” said Shivani, an AISA leader.

She alleged that the man was a BJP-aided goon.

The man, who allegedly threw ink, was detained by the police, an officer said.

Speaking to the media, the man said, "Bora is a supporter of Umar Khalid. I don’t like her. She is an anti-national."