Jharkhand job exam stir: Man detained after throwing ink at AISA chief Neha Bora

RANCHI: A man threw ink at All India Students' Association president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly here on Friday over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, accusing her of being "anti-national".
The incident, which led to the man's detention, occurred near Birsa Chowk when the protesters comprising supporters of Left students' organisations, AISA and AISF, and others were marching towards the assembly.
Responding to the incident, Bora said, “I am not going to be scared by ink throwing, as I faced pellet-gun firing and baton charge during the Delhi protest. Do they think ink can suppress the anger of students and youth across the country?”
“We were holding a peaceful march. A man suddenly emerged out of the crowd and threw ink at Bora,” said Shivani, an AISA leader.
She alleged that the man was a BJP-aided goon.
The man, who allegedly threw ink, was detained by the police, an officer said.
Speaking to the media, the man said, "Bora is a supporter of Umar Khalid. I don’t like her. She is an anti-national."
Activist Umar Khalid had been arrested in September 2020 under the UAPA on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.
Bora earlier visited the protest site at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Stadium to extend support to the agitating students.
"I support the students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, demanding cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL exams over alleged large-scale irregularities, scams and corruption, and an immediate re-examination schedule,” she added.
The AISA chief urged the Jharkhand government to address students’ demands at the earliest, hold talks with them and ensure the healthcare of those on hunger strike.
“I also appeal to students across Jharkhand and the country to draw inspiration from this movement, like they did from Jantar Mantar, as students are sitting on hunger strike for their legitimate demands."
The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators observing an indefinite hunger strike.
The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.
Five protesters, including two women, on Tuesday night joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on the fast for the past six days.
The protesting students formed an 11-member delegation on Thursday to hold talks with the government to resolve the impasse after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the doors of his government were open for a dialogue.
The stalemate continues, with protesting students and job aspirants alleging that no formal invitation was received from the state government to discuss their demands and resolve the issues.
The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.