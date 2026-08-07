Kerala High Court extends hysterectomy leave benefit to contractual women employees

In its order the Kerala High Court said that once welfare benefits such as maternity and miscarriage leave had been extended to contractual employees, there was no rational or technical basis to deny them the benefit of hysterectomy leave under the same service rules.

Justice Harisankar V Menon passed the order while allowing petitions filed by two Special Educators (Secondary) working under Samagra Shiksha Kerala and quashing a government order rejecting their applications for medical leave.

The petitioners, Nisha Jose and Moly P C, who have been working on a contractual basis, had undergone hysterectomy surgeries and applied for medical leave supported by medical certificates.