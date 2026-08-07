US President Trump signs new orders to limit birthright citizenship

One order signed by Trump on Thursday targets people who engage in commercial “birth tourism” by seeking to deny them access to the country.

The other expands the definitions of people that it states are ineligible for birthright citizenship, such as children of foreign citizens who lobby on behalf of foreign governments.

On June 30, the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship, reaffirming the more than 100-year-old understanding that nearly all of those born in the United States are citizens.