What are the top headlines of today, August 03, 2026 ?

1. Cauvery row: TN moves SC to secure due share of water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court over the Cauvery dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, saying the quantum allocated to it by the CWRC as well as that released by its neighbour was less.

2. SC says states can withdraw FIRs against students who participated in NEET protests

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that the governments of Delhi and other states can close or withdraw FIRs against students who participated in protests against the NEET paper leak, provided they do not have antecedents involving grave and heinous offences.

3. Anti-NEET hunger strike led by Anitha's brother continues; Centre urged to scrap exam

The Anti-NEET Joint Action Committee agitation, of which Anitha's brother Manirathnam is part, in a statement, emphasised its primary demands to the Union government: the immediate abolition of the medical entrance, NEET, to conduct medical admissions based on Class 12 board examination marks, and the transfer of education from the Concurrent to the State List.

4. TVK lacks experience to deal with complex issues like Cauvery dispute, says AIADMK chief EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the ruling TVK government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project, alleging that the government lacked adequate understanding of the long-pending inter-State river issue.

5. Thanjavur: Udhayanidhi calls Vijay 'dummy CM'; Trisha remark draws backlash

A remark made by Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in response to chants of actor Trisha's name during an event in Thanjavur has sparked criticism on social media.

6. Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan in wrestlers'; sexual harassment case, cites lack of evidence

Citing lack of evidence, a Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.

7. CEA bats for higher FSI to tackle urban floods, drought

8. Deepam row: SC issues notice on Tamil Nadu government's plea, refuses to stay HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in the state.

9. Coach to player: Prasant Kishor wins bypoll, enters Bihar Assembly

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday established an unassailable lead in Bihar's Bankipur assembly constituency, a BJP bastion where a bypoll was necessitated after its president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat.

10. 17 dead in explosion during peace rally in NW Pakistan

The death toll on Monday rose to 17 in a suicide attack on a police station during a peace rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan after three more persons succumbed to their injuries, police said.