States can close or withdraw FIRs against students who participated in NEET protests: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also made it clear that the expression "criminal antecedents" referred only to grave and heinous offences.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the Union government was serious in its commitment not to pursue FIRs against protesting students except those with criminal antecedents.

Mehta said that FIRs against over 2,700 people with antecedents involving grave and heinous offences would not be withdrawn.

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that even lawyers' children were beaten during the protests.