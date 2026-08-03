Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan in wrestlers' sexual harassment case, cites lack of evidence

The judgment in the high profile case was pronounced by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar. While Singh is an ex BJP MP, Tomar is former WFI assistant secretary.

Phogat said the women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against the decision and it would be filed as soon as possible.

The court took note of the inconsistencies and contradictions in the testimonies of the witnesses and honourably acquitted Singh and Tomar, said lawyer Rajiv Mohan, who appeared for Singh.

Senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for the women wrestlers while Singh was represented by advocates Mohan, Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan.

A beaming Singh said the court had honourably acquitted him and Tomar.

"I said on the very first day that if the allegations are true, I will hang myself. I am very happy that I have been acquitted today. It is good news for me and good news for my supporters. I cannot say anything more than that," he said as he emerged from the courtroom.

"For now, this is all I can say. I will comment further after going through the court's reasoned order," the ex-BJP MP added.

The case dates back to April-May 2023, when women wrestlers protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accusing Singh, then WFI chief, of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Phogat, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in.

Phogat and Punia posted the same statement on their X handles.

The wrestlers have not lost hope and will continue their fight, they said.

"From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan," according to the statement.

"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers."

Public prosecutor Manish Rawat said after examining the detailed order that "appropriate action" would be taken before the higher courts.

The prosecution can challenge the magisterial court's verdict before the Delhi High Court.

The trial was conducted in-camera with the media barred from the courtroom.