Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan in wrestlers' sexual harassment case, cites lack of evidence

NEW DELHI: Citing lack of evidence, a Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.
The judgment in the high profile case was pronounced by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar. While Singh is an ex BJP MP, Tomar is former WFI assistant secretary.
Phogat said the women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against the decision and it would be filed as soon as possible.
The court took note of the inconsistencies and contradictions in the testimonies of the witnesses and honourably acquitted Singh and Tomar, said lawyer Rajiv Mohan, who appeared for Singh.
Senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for the women wrestlers while Singh was represented by advocates Mohan, Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan.
A beaming Singh said the court had honourably acquitted him and Tomar.
"I said on the very first day that if the allegations are true, I will hang myself. I am very happy that I have been acquitted today. It is good news for me and good news for my supporters. I cannot say anything more than that," he said as he emerged from the courtroom.
"For now, this is all I can say. I will comment further after going through the court's reasoned order," the ex-BJP MP added.
The case dates back to April-May 2023, when women wrestlers protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accusing Singh, then WFI chief, of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Phogat, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in.
Phogat and Punia posted the same statement on their X handles.
The wrestlers have not lost hope and will continue their fight, they said.
"From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan," according to the statement.
"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers."
Public prosecutor Manish Rawat said after examining the detailed order that "appropriate action" would be taken before the higher courts.
The prosecution can challenge the magisterial court's verdict before the Delhi High Court.
The trial was conducted in-camera with the media barred from the courtroom.
Phogat also alleged that Singh "intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names".
"We had to gather a lot of courage to come out onto the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using his influence and political power, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names.
"However, many women wrestlers stood firm and continued fighting against Brij Bhushan in court," she said.
The Supreme Court had taken note of the plea of seven wrestlers, following which Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh.
The police filed a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time Member of Parliament, and Tomar in June 2023 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
A separate FIR lodged by a minor wrestler was later closed following a police investigation.
A Delhi court framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh in May 2024 and criminal intimidation against Tomar. The court discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence to back her claim.
The trial began the following month and in May 2025, the court accepted the police closure report in the minor wrestler's case.
The trial continued for more than two years with in-camera proceedings and the court concluded the final arguments on July 2, 2026.
A detailed order is awaited.