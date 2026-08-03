17 dead in explosion during peace rally in NW Pakistan

The explosion took place on Sunday when the Swat Peace Rally was in progress right across the police station in Kabal town in Swat district.

At least 14 people, including five security men, were killed and over a dozen were injured in the suicide attack on Sunday, officials said.

The death toll from the suicide bombing rose to 17, including seven police personnel and 10 civilians, after three more injured persons succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, police said on Monday.

The three victims were among those admitted for treatment following the blast. Police said that 12 injured persons remain under treatment at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital, including eight police personnel and four civilians.