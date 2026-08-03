Thanjavur: Udhayanidhi calls Vijay 'dummy CM'; Trisha remark draws backlash

CHENNAI: A remark made by Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in response to chants of actor Trisha's name during an event in Thanjavur has sparked criticism on social media.
As the video of his speech has gone viral, the comment has drawn condemnation from social media users, with many questioning the language used by the DMK leader at a public gathering.
Udhayanidhi was addressing a DMK agitation in front of the Panagal Building in Thanjavur, demanding action to stop the proposed Mekedatu dam project and seeking the declaration of the Delta districts as drought-hit areas, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi Stalin blamed the Vijay-led government for the difficulties faced by kuruvai farmers and accused the Chief Minister of failing to take appropriate action on the Cauvery water issue. He said that Aadi Perukku was traditionally celebrated with the Cauvery flowing in full force, but the river was now running dry in the Delta region due to the lack of water.
Calling Vijay a "dummy Chief Minister", the LoP alleged that the state's administrative failures had resulted in the current situation faced by farmers. "Would this situation have occurred if the DMK had been in power?" he asked, alleging that the Chief Minister had remained silent despite the difficulties faced by farmers.
Udhayanidhi also questioned whether Vijay had met farmers in the state and alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had failed to take adequate steps in the Cauvery dispute. He further claimed that the Chief Minister lacked the courage to confront the Congress government in Karnataka over the issue.
Udhayanidhi Stalin also launched a strong attack on the state Cabinet, referring to the ministers as a "joker group" while making several allegations against the ruling establishment.
He alleged that while farmers were suffering, ministers were busy with other activities and accused the government of attempting to divert public attention whenever a major issue emerged. "Open your mouth. Speak up on the Mekedatu issue. Chief Minister, who is sleeping on the Mekedatu issue, speak up. Don't you understand the suffering of the farmers?" Udhayanidhi Stalin asked.
He also criticised Water Resources Minister Anand, alleging that the minister avoided the media, and questioned the involvement of relatives of ministers in government inspections. "Who is a minister? Even officials do not know. The Chief Minister himself does not know who his ministers are," he said.
Udhayanidhi further alleged that the ruling establishment had become obsessed with making reels, claiming that the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs were constantly engaged in social media publicity.
He added that the DMK was continuing its fight for farmers through public protests and legal action and claimed that legal proceedings had also been initiated in connection with the Cauvery dispute before the Supreme Court.