Thanjavur: Udhayanidhi calls Vijay 'dummy CM'; Trisha remark draws backlash

'Joker ministers are busy making reels', says Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi Stalin also launched a strong attack on the state Cabinet, referring to the ministers as a "joker group" while making several allegations against the ruling establishment.

He alleged that while farmers were suffering, ministers were busy with other activities and accused the government of attempting to divert public attention whenever a major issue emerged. "Open your mouth. Speak up on the Mekedatu issue. Chief Minister, who is sleeping on the Mekedatu issue, speak up. Don't you understand the suffering of the farmers?" Udhayanidhi Stalin asked.

He also criticised Water Resources Minister Anand, alleging that the minister avoided the media, and questioned the involvement of relatives of ministers in government inspections. "Who is a minister? Even officials do not know. The Chief Minister himself does not know who his ministers are," he said.

Udhayanidhi further alleged that the ruling establishment had become obsessed with making reels, claiming that the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs were constantly engaged in social media publicity.

He added that the DMK was continuing its fight for farmers through public protests and legal action and claimed that legal proceedings had also been initiated in connection with the Cauvery dispute before the Supreme Court.