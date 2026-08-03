Deepam row: SC issues notice on TN govt’s plea, refuses to stay HC order

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued a notice to original petitioners Rama Ravikumar and others but refused to stay the high court order.

The top court tagged Tamil Nadu's plea with the pending matter and adjourned it.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led state government has challenged the January 6 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that upheld the single judge's order of December 1, 2025, which had ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.