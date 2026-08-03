Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court to secure due share of water

An official release here said the government filed a petition in the apex court on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay who discussed the matter with senior advocates.

As of August 3, the combined total storage in the reservoirs in Karnataka--KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy, stood at 77.537 TMC and Karnataka would face no difficulty in releasing Tamil Nadu's due share proportionately.

Following rains in the catchment areas in the KRS and Kabini dams in Karnataka recently, the proportionate water to be realised at Biligundlu should be 26.954 TMC, it said.