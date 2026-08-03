Anti-NEET hunger strike led by Anitha's brother continues; Centre urged to scrap exam

The organisers said the movement was not merely a protest against an entrance examination but a broader struggle to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over education, state autonomy, public healthcare and social justice.

It called upon the people of Tamil Nadu, political parties, and student and youth organisations to unite under the demand to abolish NEET and fight to protect the state's rights over education.

The organisation had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Thiruvalluvar Illam, the headquarters of the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, in Chinmaya Nagar, Koyambedu on Saturday, along with members of the Anti-NEET Joint Action Committee.