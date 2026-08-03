TVK lacks experience to deal with complex issues like Cauvery dispute, says AIADMK chief EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the ruling TVK government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project, alleging that the government lacked adequate understanding of the long-pending inter-State river issue.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Palaniswami made the remarks after paying floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Guindy on the occasion of his 221st death anniversary.
Addressing reporters, Palaniswami said the TVK government, which came to power within two-and-a-half years of the party's formation, had not yet gained sufficient experience in handling complex issues such as the Cauvery dispute.
He alleged that the government had failed to consult other political parties before taking decisions and questioned the measures adopted so far to secure Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.
Palaniswami further claimed that the government had failed to effectively implement the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery issue and said a comprehensive strategy was needed to safeguard the State's interests.
The AIADMK leader said the Cauvery dispute and the Mekedatu dam issue should be pursued after consulting senior legal experts to ensure Tamil Nadu presents a strong legal case before the appropriate forums.
He also criticised the ruling dispensation for allegedly ignoring suggestions put forward by leaders of various political parties on the Cauvery issue.
Drawing a comparison with Karnataka, Palaniswami said the neighbouring State government had convened an all-party meeting and sought the views of political leaders and farmers regarding the Mekedatu project.
Palaniswami said both AIADMK and DMK governments had, in the past, convened all-party meetings while dealing with the Cauvery issue and stressed that such consultations had been an established practice irrespective of which party was in power.
He urged the TVK government to follow the same approach by inviting leaders of all political parties and representatives of farmers' associations to discuss the issue and formulate a united stand on protecting Tamil Nadu's water rights.
The AIADMK chief maintained that a collective approach involving political parties, legal experts and farmers would strengthen Tamil Nadu's position in the Cauvery dispute as well as in opposing the proposed Mekedatu dam project.
Responding to another query, Palaniswami announced that the AIADMK General Council meeting would be convened shortly. However, he did not specify the date or agenda for the meeting