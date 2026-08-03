TVK lacks experience to deal with complex issues like Cauvery dispute, says AIADMK chief EPS

'Government lacks experience'

Addressing reporters, Palaniswami said the TVK government, which came to power within two-and-a-half years of the party's formation, had not yet gained sufficient experience in handling complex issues such as the Cauvery dispute.

He alleged that the government had failed to consult other political parties before taking decisions and questioned the measures adopted so far to secure Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami further claimed that the government had failed to effectively implement the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery issue and said a comprehensive strategy was needed to safeguard the State's interests.