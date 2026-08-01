What are the top headlines of today, August 01, 2026 ?

1. Armstrong murder: Chennai police hand over records to CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally taken over the investigation into the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong. The agency is expected to register a fresh case, if required, and plans to question the accused lodged in prison, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

2. DMK chief Stalin alleges CM Vijay stands 'isolated' in TN on Cauvery issue

DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay stood "isolated" in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue as he tried visiting Karnataka despite opposition to the proposed trip.

3. Soon, get your 5, 10 kg LPG cylinders delivered in 4 hours

Seemingly taking a leaf out of quickcom companies that deliver goodies within hours or minutes, the Indian Oil Corporation has launched a service to deliver its small 5 kg LPG cylinder and a newly introduced midsize cylinder weighing 10 kg within four hours of booking.

4. Mekedatu row: Supreme Court only avenue to safeguard TN's interests, says Minister Nirmalkumar

Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmalkumar on Saturday said the State government would continue its legal battle against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, asserting that the Supreme Court remains the only avenue to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests.

5. Bhiwandi mayor asks officials to disconnect power, water supply to dilapidated buildings

Following the collapse of a four-storey building in Balaji Nagar area of the town that claimed 10 lives, Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary on Saturday directed that water and electricity supply to all structures declared as dangerous be disconnected to ensure that they are vacated expeditiously.

6. Preeti, Jaismine win gold in women's 54kg and 57kg boxing

Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won the gold medals in the women's 57kg and women's 54kg final bouts respectively at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

7. Gold for para shot putter Rana; triple jumpers Chitravel, Selva Prabhu clinch silver, bronze

Indian para shot putter Soman Rana clinched gold, while triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged silver and bronze respectively as the country enjoyed a productive day at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

8. Death toll reaches 82 as 1.92 lakh people remain affected by floods in Assam

Assam's Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under flood, with 1.92 lakh people in the state still affected, while two fatalities took the death toll to 82, officials said on Saturday.

9. Death toll in Spain-Morocco border crisis in Ceuta reaches 67 as tens of thousands cross back

The death toll in Spain's Ceuta border crisis with Morocco has climbed to 67, the Spanish government said Saturday. They included some who drowned and some who were killed in a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier.

10. DMK leader Senthil Balaji slams TVK government, alleges 'political vendetta' behind multiple cases

Senior DMK leader V Senthil Balaji on Saturday (August 1) alleged that the TVK government in Tamil Nadu is focusing heavily on slapping cases against political opponents due to "political vendetta" rather than addressing public grievances and fundamental needs.